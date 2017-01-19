Squid Fry 01.19.17: Hot Streak...
HOT STREAKa So far, 2017 has been a reminder that sometimes when it rains, it pours, and Squid isn't just talking about what falls from the sky. Since Dec. 1, 2016, local environmental attorney Molly Erickson has notched four victories.
