SpaceX Launch May Have Slipped To Monday
The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket at Vandenberg Air Force Base, which has been announced for Sunday, may have slipped to Monday, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune. The local paper said that official notices warning boaters and pilots of the upcoming launch has been revised to Monday, January 9th, rather than a 10:28 a.m. Sunday departure time which had been provided earlier to the public.
