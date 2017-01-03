SLO woman arrested for cruelty to chi...

SLO woman arrested for cruelty to children

A San Luis Obispo woman is in jail after she injured her three children in a drunken crash on New Year's Eve. Her baby suffered a broken leg and a broken arm.

