SLO man with Alzheimers goes missing
A 75-year-old San Luis Obispo man who is suffering from Alzheimers went missing Sunday. Authorities have yet to find him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo laser removal....
|Sun
|scott_giles
|1
|Can this questioned be answered with any certai...
|Sun
|scott_giles
|1
|Can the questioned be answered with certainity....
|Sun
|scott_giles
|1
|Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017
|Sat
|Judge Charles
|1
|Fatal Accident Fox daughter Carr what really ha...
|Jan 22
|King
|1
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Jan 22
|Texas
|6
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Jan 19
|KYT
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC