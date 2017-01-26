SLO burglar grabs laptop but leaves fingernail
An alleged burglar made off with a MacBook from a Mustang Village apartment but left behind a broken fingernail. The suspect also left her Facebook username on the victim's phone, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal Accident Fox daughter Carr what really ha...
|Jan 22
|King
|1
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Jan 22
|Texas
|6
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Jan 19
|KYT
|1
|Judge Charles S. Crandall under investigation S... (Jul '16)
|Jan 16
|anon
|2
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|Mark Dickinson
|36
|paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas...
|Jan 8
|raytoons
|1
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC