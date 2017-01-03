Saving a drying out resource: Conserving water is nothing new for San Simeon

On Highway 1 right in between Big Sur and San Luis Obispo lies San Simeon, a community that prides itself on its water conservation efforts that date back to the 1980s. Most recently, the San Simeon Community Services District approved a newly updated water conservation ordinance on Dec. 14 in order to align local water regulations with the state mandated rules, that Gov. Jerry Brown ordered in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.