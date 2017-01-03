Saving a drying out resource: Conserving water is nothing new for San Simeon
On Highway 1 right in between Big Sur and San Luis Obispo lies San Simeon, a community that prides itself on its water conservation efforts that date back to the 1980s. Most recently, the San Simeon Community Services District approved a newly updated water conservation ordinance on Dec. 14 in order to align local water regulations with the state mandated rules, that Gov. Jerry Brown ordered in 2015.
