Santa Maria Man Faces Trial for Murde...

Santa Maria Man Faces Trial for Murder in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Arroyo Grande

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Noozhawk

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy on Thursday found probable cause existed to move toward trial on a charge of second-degree murder against a Santa Maria man accused of driving drunk and hitting two stranded cars on Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande, killing one person. William Riley Mobley, 34, also faces felony charges for DUI resulting in injury and leaving the scene of an accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09) Thu Mark Dickinson 36
paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas... Jan 8 raytoons 1
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
January is Restaurant Month in SLO - Great Deals Jan 6 howefortunate 1
News Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16) Jan 3 RICKIEE 8
Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14) Dec 18 frog 2
News Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13) Dec '16 nailsmo 43
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,667 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC