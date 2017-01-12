Santa Maria Man Faces Trial for Murder in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Arroyo Grande

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy on Thursday found probable cause existed to move toward trial on a charge of second-degree murder against a Santa Maria man accused of driving drunk and hitting two stranded cars on Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande, killing one person. William Riley Mobley, 34, also faces felony charges for DUI resulting in injury and leaving the scene of an accident.

