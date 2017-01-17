Santa Barbarans Prepare for Local and...

Santa Barbarans Prepare for Local and Regional Women's Marches After Inauguration Day

Hundreds of local residents plan to hit the streets Saturday to take part in various Southern California versions of the Women's March on Washington , a grassroots rally whose main message is "that women's rights are human rights and human rights are women's rights." While some are making the 2,400-mile trek to the event's Washington, D.C., epicenter, which organizers expect will draw as many as 200,000 people, others are spending the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration at marches in Los Angeles , San Luis Obispo , Ventura and Santa Barbara .

