San Luis Obispo students rebuild robots destroyed by arson
Just in time for a weekend competition, Central Coast students have rebuilt robots destroyed in an arson fire last month. The Dec. 8 blaze at San Luis Obispo High School destroyed the campus computer room and the work of the school's robotics team.
