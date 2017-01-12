Sacred Heart dual immersion program readies students for life, language, culture
Even before she had children, Karissa Morehouse knew that during their growing up years she would want them to learn a second language in addition to English. From her college studies at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo for a bachelor's degree in human development, “I learned that kids needed to start developing neurological pathways before the age of seven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Charles S. Crandall under investigation S... (Jul '16)
|54 min
|anon
|2
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Sun
|David H
|2
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|Mark Dickinson
|36
|paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas...
|Jan 8
|raytoons
|1
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|January is Restaurant Month in SLO - Great Deals
|Jan 6
|howefortunate
|1
|Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 3
|RICKIEE
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC