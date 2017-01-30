Renee Grubb to Lead Heart Association Board
Renee Grubb, co-founder of Village Properties, has been named chair of the Board of Directors for the American Heart Association Central Coast Division. She will be responsible for guiding the board to achieve the American Heart Association's mission of building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.
