Police identify woman who died in SLO fire
Police have identified a San Luis Obispo woman who was found dead last week in a mobile home that caught fire as Judith Ashlock, 69. Investigators determined Ashlock died from natural causes. While cooking on her stove, Ashlock had a medical emergency and her home caught fire.
