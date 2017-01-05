Planner of fatal mansion party arrested in West Coast shootout

The man who police said promoted a party held at a vacant, under construction mansion where two people were killed last September was arrested in California following a drug-related shootout. Chesterfield County Police had been searching for Karheem "Freck" Graham-Lutchman Jr., 23, when they learned the Chesdin Landing party planner was shot at least five times during a shootout in a remote area of Paso Robles, California, on Nov. 30. Graham-Lutchman was not wanted in connection with the Chesterfield murders, but local police had warrants out for vandalism and initiating trespassing.

