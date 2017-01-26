Opes Advisors relocating Santa Barbara office
Financial services firm Opes Advisors is relocating its Santa Barbara office to the Presidio Avenue neighborhood at the end of the month. The Cupertino-based firm is moving from its 2,600-square-foot 126 E. Carrillo St. space to a 1,200-square-foot location at 800 Presidio Ave. Its lease was up for renewal, the company said.
