Opes Advisors Moves Santa Barbara Office to Presidio Area
Opes Advisors, a financial services firm with headquarters in Cupertino, is relocating its Santa Barbara office to a more convenient site in the Presidio Avenue area of downtown at the end of Liz Heitmann, Opes Advisors' Santa Barbara sales manager and senior mortgage advisor, said: "Our new location in the beautiful Presidio Avenue neighborhood will better accommodate our staff and be even more convenient to our clients and real estate associates. We now offer more loan choices than ever, and our clients appreciate our focus on jumbo loan options for the Santa Barbara market."
