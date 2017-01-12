Obama expands California Coastal National Monument
This Feb. 29, 2012, photo shows the sun setting behind the Piedras Blancas lighthouse just North of San Simeon, Calif. On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, President Barack Obama expanded the territory of the California Coastal National Monument, which includes Piedras Blancas and five other sites with more than 6,000 acres to the national monument area that includes islets, reefs and rock outcroppings spanning much of the California coastline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|4 hr
|David H
|2
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|Mark Dickinson
|36
|paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas...
|Jan 8
|raytoons
|1
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|January is Restaurant Month in SLO - Great Deals
|Jan 6
|howefortunate
|1
|Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 3
|RICKIEE
|8
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC