Obama expands California Coastal National Monument

This Feb. 29, 2012, photo shows the sun setting behind the Piedras Blancas lighthouse just North of San Simeon, Calif. On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, President Barack Obama expanded the territory of the California Coastal National Monument, which includes Piedras Blancas and five other sites with more than 6,000 acres to the national monument area that includes islets, reefs and rock outcroppings spanning much of the California coastline.

