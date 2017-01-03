National Agri-Marketing Association C...

National Agri-Marketing Association Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Agri Marketing

MARKETING ASSOCIATION CELEBRATES ITS 60TH ANNIVERSARY Jan. 9, 2017 National Agri-Marketing Association reports: The National Agri-Marketing Association proudly marks 60 years of advancing the professional development of agri-marketers across the country this year. Since 1957, when a small group of ag marketers joined in Chicago to talk shop, NAMA has grown to include over 1,700 professional members and 22 chapters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas... 11 hr raytoons 1
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Sat Gale Strassberg r... 2
January is Restaurant Month in SLO - Great Deals Fri howefortunate 1
News Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16) Jan 3 RICKIEE 8
Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14) Dec 18 frog 2
News Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13) Dec 12 nailsmo 43
Stalked by Cal Coast News and Karen Velie Dec 10 Concerned Citizen 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,178 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,614

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC