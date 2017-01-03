National Agri-Marketing Association Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary
MARKETING ASSOCIATION CELEBRATES ITS 60TH ANNIVERSARY Jan. 9, 2017 National Agri-Marketing Association reports: The National Agri-Marketing Association proudly marks 60 years of advancing the professional development of agri-marketers across the country this year. Since 1957, when a small group of ag marketers joined in Chicago to talk shop, NAMA has grown to include over 1,700 professional members and 22 chapters.
