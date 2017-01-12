Mountain lion hit by car near SLO, th...

Mountain lion hit by car near SLO, then euthanized

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cal Coast News

Officers euthanized a mountain lion after it was struck by a car on Highway 1 near Camp San Luis Obispo Monday morning. [ KSBY ] A driver heading toward San Luis Obispo hit the mountain lion around 7 a.m. when the animal jumped from the center median into the path of the vehicle, according to the CHP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09) 2 hr Mark Dickinson 36
paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas... Jan 8 raytoons 1
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
January is Restaurant Month in SLO - Great Deals Jan 6 howefortunate 1
News Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16) Jan 3 RICKIEE 8
Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14) Dec 18 frog 2
News Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13) Dec 12 nailsmo 43
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC