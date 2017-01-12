Mountain lion hit by car near SLO, then euthanized
Officers euthanized a mountain lion after it was struck by a car on Highway 1 near Camp San Luis Obispo Monday morning. [ KSBY ] A driver heading toward San Luis Obispo hit the mountain lion around 7 a.m. when the animal jumped from the center median into the path of the vehicle, according to the CHP.
