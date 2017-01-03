Motorcyclist knocked unconscious in SLO
A 24-year-old Morro Bay man was found lying unconscious on a San Luis Obispo street Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. At about 3:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve, the motorcyclist collided with a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old San Luis Obispo man around 3:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
