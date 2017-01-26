Missing Person George J. Longstreth

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Edhat

The Santa Maria Police Department is looking for the public's help in locating George J. Longstreth, age 72 of Santa Maria. George has been missing since 1/25/16 when he left home possible in route by bus to Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo.

