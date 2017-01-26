Missing Person George J. Longstreth
The Santa Maria Police Department is looking for the public's help in locating George J. Longstreth, age 72 of Santa Maria. George has been missing since 1/25/16 when he left home possible in route by bus to Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo laser removal....
|15 hr
|scott_giles
|1
|Can this questioned be answered with any certai...
|15 hr
|scott_giles
|1
|Can the questioned be answered with certainity....
|16 hr
|scott_giles
|1
|Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017
|Sat
|Judge Charles
|1
|Fatal Accident Fox daughter Carr what really ha...
|Jan 22
|King
|1
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Jan 22
|Texas
|6
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Jan 19
|KYT
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC