Missing North Hollywood couplea s car...

Missing North Hollywood couplea s care recovered, search for man continues

Friday Read more: LA Daily News

A wrecked car seen resting over the side of Highway 1 near Ragged Point on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, has been mostly recovered, deputies said Friday. The body of a dead North Hollywood woman and the remains of two dogs have been found at the scene.

