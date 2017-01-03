Missing Couple's Car May Have Been Fo...

Missing Couple's Car May Have Been Found Along San Luis Obispo County Coast

Wreckage located several hundred feet down a steep hillside below Highway 1; authorities were working to recover at least one body Emergency crews work Tuesday evening at a pullout about a mile south of the Ragged Point Inn in San Luis Obispo County, where a car and body were discovered 325 feet over the edge of Highway 1. Emergency crews rappelled in the rain down a steep hillside along the rugged San Luis Obispo County coastline Tuesday night to recover a body found near a wrecked vehicle that matches the description of a car driven by a missing Southern California couple.

