Milestones: Good news about Marin people
Dean's list: Emilie Krone, of San Rafael, was named to the dean's list at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, for the fall 2016 semester. Dean's list: Kaitlin Dreher, of Novato, was named to the dean's list at Cal Poly State University for the fall 2016 quarter.
