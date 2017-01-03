Marian Regional Medical Center Honored for Weight-Loss Surgery
Marian Regional Medical Center's Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast is has received the Women's Choice Award as one of America's Best Hospitals for the second year in a row. This evidence-based designation is the only award that identifies the country's best health care institutions based on robust criteria that consider female patient satisfaction, clinical excellence, and what women say they want from a hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas...
|37 min
|raytoons
|1
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|23 hr
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|January is Restaurant Month in SLO - Great Deals
|Fri
|howefortunate
|1
|Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 3
|RICKIEE
|8
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
|Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13)
|Dec 12
|nailsmo
|43
|Stalked by Cal Coast News and Karen Velie
|Dec 10
|Concerned Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC