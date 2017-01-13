Man accused of stabbing Berkeley woman arraigned on four felony charges
A man police believe killed one woman and wounded another in two separate knife attacks in Berkeley earlier this month was arraigned on four felony charges in Alameda County Superior Court today. Police say that on Jan. 6 Pablo Gomez Jr. killed 27-year-old Emilie Inman at her home on Ashby Avenue.
