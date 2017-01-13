Man accused of stabbing Berkeley woma...

Man accused of stabbing Berkeley woman arraigned on four felony charges

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Berkeley Daily Planet

A man police believe killed one woman and wounded another in two separate knife attacks in Berkeley earlier this month was arraigned on four felony charges in Alameda County Superior Court today. Police say that on Jan. 6 Pablo Gomez Jr. killed 27-year-old Emilie Inman at her home on Ashby Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg... Mon Harold 4
Judge Charles S. Crandall under investigation S... (Jul '16) Mon anon 2
News Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09) Jan 12 Mark Dickinson 36
paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas... Jan 8 raytoons 1
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
January is Restaurant Month in SLO - Great Deals Jan 6 howefortunate 1
News Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16) Jan 3 RICKIEE 8
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Luis Obispo County was issued at January 18 at 1:34AM PST

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,319 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC