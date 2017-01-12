Lilly's Dress: The Story of a Little Girl Who Beat the Odds
Four-year-old Lilly Bumpus was born with a rare form of cancer, beginning treatment at just three months old. "Her 'lets try this' was 75 percent adult strength chemo, 14 rounds of it, five different chemos, 8 surgeries," her mother Trisha Anderson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|11 hr
|David H
|2
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|Mark Dickinson
|36
|paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas...
|Jan 8
|raytoons
|1
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|January is Restaurant Month in SLO - Great Deals
|Jan 6
|howefortunate
|1
|Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 3
|RICKIEE
|8
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC