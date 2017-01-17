KSTT/San Luis Obispo PD Mav3rick Goes...

KSTT/San Luis Obispo PD Mav3rick Goes Rogue

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: AllAccess.com

AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA's KSTT /SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA and PD MAV3RICK have parted ways. This leaves MAV3RICK looking for his next adventure as a PD/Brand Mgr./on-air personality in the Top 40 or Adult Top 40 formats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg... Mon Harold 4
Judge Charles S. Crandall under investigation S... (Jul '16) Mon anon 2
News Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09) Jan 12 Mark Dickinson 36
paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas... Jan 8 raytoons 1
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
January is Restaurant Month in SLO - Great Deals Jan 6 howefortunate 1
News Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16) Jan 3 RICKIEE 8
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Luis Obispo County was issued at January 18 at 10:50AM PST

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC