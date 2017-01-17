KSTT/San Luis Obispo PD Mav3rick Goes Rogue
AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA's KSTT /SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA and PD MAV3RICK have parted ways. This leaves MAV3RICK looking for his next adventure as a PD/Brand Mgr./on-air personality in the Top 40 or Adult Top 40 formats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Mon
|Harold
|4
|Judge Charles S. Crandall under investigation S... (Jul '16)
|Mon
|anon
|2
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|Mark Dickinson
|36
|paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas...
|Jan 8
|raytoons
|1
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|January is Restaurant Month in SLO - Great Deals
|Jan 6
|howefortunate
|1
|Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 3
|RICKIEE
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC