Is SLO County manipulating average rainfall totals?
Going by San Luis Obispo County's average rainfall numbers, most of the county failed to reach average precipitation in the 2015/2016 rainy season. And with the county's ever changing average rainfall numbers, much of the county is below averages even during the current season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo laser removal....
|11 hr
|scott_giles
|1
|Can this questioned be answered with any certai...
|11 hr
|scott_giles
|1
|Can the questioned be answered with certainity....
|11 hr
|scott_giles
|1
|Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017
|Sat
|Judge Charles
|1
|Fatal Accident Fox daughter Carr what really ha...
|Jan 22
|King
|1
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Jan 22
|Texas
|6
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Jan 19
|KYT
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC