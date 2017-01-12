Is 'Hollyweed' sign guy a former SLO pot deliveryman?

A couple days after altering the iconic Hollywood sign to read "Hollyweed" in a New Year's prank, Southern Californian artist Zach Fernandez came of of hiding and laid claim to the feat. It turns out Fernandez is a former resident of the Central Coast, and in a Vice interview , the pro-marijuana artist alluded to once operating a medical cannabis delivery service in San Luis Obispo.

