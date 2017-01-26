How to score a free $100 gift card on your next visit to San Luis Obispo
Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa in San Luis Obispo was founded in 1772 by Father Junpero Serra. Here's an easy way to make money on your next visit to the city of San Luis Obispo: Stay two nights this spring and receive a $100 Visa gift card to spend however you like.
