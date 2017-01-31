How police finally solved 40yo murder
It was a case that captivated the public four decades ago because of its shocking circumstances and a celebrity connection: Who killed Karen Klaas? On the morning of January 30, 1976, shortly after dropping her young son off at school, Klaas returned to her home in Hermosa Beach, California. By the time police discovered her, Klaas was unconscious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo laser removal....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Can this questioned be answered with any certai...
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Can the questioned be answered with certainity....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017
|Jan 28
|Judge Charles
|1
|Fatal Accident Fox daughter Carr what really ha...
|Jan 22
|King
|1
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Jan 22
|Texas
|6
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Jan 19
|KYT
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC