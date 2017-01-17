HASLO creates affordable housing for veterans
Construction of a 20-unit apartment complex to house low-income, homeless veterans on Humbert Avenue in San Luis Obispo is nearing completion, and the applications are flooding in. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2015, the population of veterans in SLO County was about 19,000.
