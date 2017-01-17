Harry K. Wolf, W6NKT, SK at 107; May Have Been World's Oldest Active Radio Amateur
Harry K. Wolf, W6NKT, of Morro Bay, California, has died. Just a couple of weeks short of his 108th birthday, Wolf may have been the oldest active radio amateur in the US, if not in the world, although no official records are maintained.
