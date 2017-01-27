Fitch gives San Luis Obispo an AA+ cr...

Fitch gives San Luis Obispo an AA+ credit rating

Fitch Ratings gave the city of San Luis Obispo an AA+ credit rating on Jan. 27, describing its financial performance as "exceptionally strong." The city's revenue growth is expected to exceed the national pace, Fitch said in an independent assessment, and the city's financial outlook is stable.

