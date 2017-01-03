Finding the culprit: Investigators re...

Finding the culprit: Investigators return to three properties in...

It's been more than a year since the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Board launched its investigation into how high levels of a toxic chemical solvent leaked into groundwater wells in the Buckley Road area of San Luis Obispo, but new testing later this year could provide additional insights. After a battery of tests ruled out the nearby San Luis Obispo Regional Airport as the cause of the contamination, the investigation turned to properties that were singled out as possible sources as early as 2013.

