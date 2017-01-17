Dead Zebra Found on San Simeon Beach

Dead Zebra Found on San Simeon Beach

Local surfer Joe Sassaman was surfing at the beach near San Simeon when he spotted a dead zebra lying on the beach. He took a photo and posted it to social media.

