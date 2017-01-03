County's Economic Vitality Team Charts Course for 2017
The county's economic development organization, the Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County , will hold its first annual meeting starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton, 555 McMurray Road. The morning opens with a continental breakfast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|6 hr
|Sweet
|1
|Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16)
|Tue
|RICKIEE
|8
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
|Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13)
|Dec 12
|nailsmo
|43
|Stalked by Cal Coast News and Karen Velie
|Dec 10
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|California rural law center workshop/training
|Dec 7
|1234_slo
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC