Cold case solved: Sheriffa s officials identify killer of Bill...
After 41 years Sheriff's Homicide investigators working in conjunction with the Hermosa Beach police department solved the murder of Karen Klass, a 32-year old mother and the ex-wife of Bill Medley by DNA match. Kenneth Eugene Troyer was identified thru matching familial DNA.
