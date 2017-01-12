Celebrating culture and diversity: SLO Jewish Film Festival starts Jan. 14

Take in a screening of Rosenwald , as part of the seventh annual San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival, on Jan.14 at 7 p.m. at the Palm Theatre. The documentary tells the little-known story and legacy of philanthropist Julian Rosenwald, founder of Sears Roebuck who joined with Booker T. Washington to build 5,500 schools in the Jim Crow South for disenfranchised African-Americans.

