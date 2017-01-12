Celebrating culture and diversity: SLO Jewish Film Festival starts Jan. 14
Take in a screening of Rosenwald , as part of the seventh annual San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival, on Jan.14 at 7 p.m. at the Palm Theatre. The documentary tells the little-known story and legacy of philanthropist Julian Rosenwald, founder of Sears Roebuck who joined with Booker T. Washington to build 5,500 schools in the Jim Crow South for disenfranchised African-Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Mark Dickinson
|36
|paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas...
|Jan 8
|raytoons
|1
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|January is Restaurant Month in SLO - Great Deals
|Jan 6
|howefortunate
|1
|Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 3
|RICKIEE
|8
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
|Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|nailsmo
|43
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC