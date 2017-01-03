Cal Poly rose float wins Founders' Trophy
Cal Poly's "A New Leaf" float, an animated family of chameleons, won the Founders' Trophy in the 128th Rose Parade held Monday in Pasadena. The chameleons, including "Chomper" and "Rocky," were exploring the wonders of a vibrantly colorful world around them.
