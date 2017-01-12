Arabica coffee genome sequenced

Arabica coffee genome sequenced

Friday Jan 13 Read more: EurekAlert!

VIDEO: This video tells the story of the first public sequencing of the Arabica coffee genome, using the Geisha variety, by UC Davis researchers. It was shot primarily at Good... view more The first public genome sequence for Coffea arabica , the species responsible for more than 70 percent of global coffee production, was released today by researchers at the University of California, Davis.

