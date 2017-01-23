Another death at SLO County Jail
A 36-year-old Atascadero man awaiting transfer to a county mental health facility died at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Sunday, according to county personnel. Deputies discovered Andrew Chaylon Holland, 36, of Atascadero unconscious and unresponsive in his cell.
