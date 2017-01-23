Alleged SLO torturer takes plea deal
A San Luis Obispo man who allegedly tortured and tried to kill his girlfriend reached a plea deal last week with prosecutors. Timothy Hayes, 36, is now expected to receive a nine-year prison sentence.
