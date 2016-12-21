Woman's apparent epileptic seizure leads to county confinement
For more than three weeks, a woman found dehydrated and suffering from hypothermia in the creek behind Central Coast Brewery has been confined in the San Luis Obispo County mental health ward. Racheal Momsen, 34, had suffered an epileptic episode that left her disoriented and confused.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
|Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13)
|Dec 12
|nailsmo
|43
|Stalked by Cal Coast News and Karen Velie
|Dec 10
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|California rural law center workshop/training
|Dec 7
|1234_slo
|1
|Narcotics Task Force NARC AJ Santana GONE (Feb '15)
|Dec 1
|Jeromie dillon
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Nov 22
|Ole boys
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC