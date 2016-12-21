SLO package thief caught on video

SLO package thief caught on video

San Luis Obispo police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who stole a package off the front porch of a home on Tarragon Lane. At 12:23 p.m. on Thursday, the homeowner's security camera captured the thief snatching the UPS package.

