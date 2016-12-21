SLO man arrested for stealing packages

SLO man arrested for stealing packages

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 50-year-old man on Friday afternoon for allegedly stealing a package off of a porch at a home on Harris Street, police said. Shortly before noon, a witness told police they saw a man stealing a gift and provided police with the thief's description.

