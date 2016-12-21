SLO high arson suspect arrested again
One of the three former San Luis Obispo High School students accused of setting the school's computer lab on fire is back in jail. For the second time in a period of eight days, San Luis Obispo police arrested Jacob Ruth, 19. Ruth is now accused of setting multiple fires at the school from which he recently graduated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
|Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13)
|Dec 12
|nailsmo
|43
|Stalked by Cal Coast News and Karen Velie
|Dec 10
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|California rural law center workshop/training
|Dec 7
|1234_slo
|1
|Narcotics Task Force NARC AJ Santana GONE (Feb '15)
|Dec 1
|Jeromie dillon
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Nov '16
|Ole boys
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC