San Luis Coastal gives home loan to superintendent
In a move that's turned some parent and teacher heads, the SLCUSD board of trustees on Dec. 13 voted to use district funds to loan Superintendent Eric Prater up to $950,000 to buy a home, in a stated effort to retain Prater through 2021. Citing his "phenomenal" leadership since he was hired in 2010 and the looming budget cuts due to the shutdown of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, SLCUSD board President Kathryn Eisendrath-Rogers told New Times that keeping Prater at the helm was a top priority for the district.
