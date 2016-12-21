Portofino Hotel, Catalina Island

Portofino Hotel, Catalina Island

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The oceanfront Portofino Hotel on Catalina Island has a winter special exclusive to Union-Tribune Travel Deals readers. Book by Jan. 7 for Sunday through Thursday stays through March and you'll pay half price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14) Dec 18 frog 2
News Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13) Dec 12 nailsmo 43
Stalked by Cal Coast News and Karen Velie Dec 10 Concerned Citizen 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec 9 Mountain 8
California rural law center workshop/training Dec 7 1234_slo 1
Narcotics Task Force NARC AJ Santana GONE (Feb '15) Dec 1 Jeromie dillon 5
San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C... Nov '16 Ole boys 2
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,398 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,975

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC