'One size fits hardly anyone': Model Tess Holliday hits back at standard sizing

Tess Holliday has spent much of 2016 advocating for plus-size women by calling out fat-shamers, and spreading awareness of the troubles that arise while navigating social media as a plus-sized woman. But now the model has highlighted an all too real struggle for plus-sized women in real life: the "one size fits all" bathrobes provided by hotels, gyms and spas.

